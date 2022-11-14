Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found

A missing Iowa man's car was found last week with still no trace of the man himself.

The New Hampton Police Department said 30-year-old Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend's house in Elma, Iowa on the evening of Oct. 20. The area is about a 35-40 minute drive to the Iowa/Minnesota border.

Esparza's car was found on Friday. Police didn't provide any additional details.

The 30-year-old man is described as 6'2" tall, weighing around 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Esparza's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 641-394-3241.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.