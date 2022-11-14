Skip to main content
Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found

Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found

The man hasn't been seen since Oct. 20.

New Hampton Police Department

The man hasn't been seen since Oct. 20.

A missing Iowa man's car was found last week with still no trace of the man himself.

The New Hampton Police Department said 30-year-old Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend's house in Elma, Iowa on the evening of Oct. 20. The area is about a 35-40 minute drive to the Iowa/Minnesota border.

Esparza's car was found on Friday. Police didn't provide any additional details.

The 30-year-old man is described as 6'2" tall, weighing around 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Esparza's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 641-394-3241.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

JonathanHenryEsparza
MN News

Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found

The man hasn't been seen since Oct. 20.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 7.13.42 AM
MN News

Minnesota hunter rescued after becoming stuck waist-deep in water

The man was taken to an area hospital following the rescue.

CrashBloomingtonFire
MN News

Snow, ice-covered roads cause headache for Twin Cities commuters

Snowfall slicked up roads early Monday morning.

tap-gf9a40b157_1280
MN News

Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro

It comes after an issue with a tank in Maplewood.

Police tape
MN News

Man shot dead near loading dock in St. Paul

The victim was found just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

snow squall
MN Weather

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

It's going to be a wintry week in Minnesota.

Beware deer.
MN News

Deer hit by car is launched into oncoming vehicle, killing passenger

The deer was struck around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

police lights
MN News

One hospitalized, one arrested after shooting in Woodbury

Police say suspect and victim are known to each other.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 6.31.39 PM
MN News

Police claim of 'Narcan-resistant' drug in Bloomington under scrutiny

Bloomington's police chief announced the seizure of synthetic opioids on Thursday.

unsplash semi truck crop
MN News

Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck

The crash happened in southwestern Minnesota Friday evening.

Penny's Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Penny's Coffee closes both Twin Cities locations 'until further notice'

The coffee shop business was co-founded by Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips.

Related

Marwan Asaad
MN News

Body of missing Moorhead man found as 'very active' investigation continues

He hadn't been seen since Nov. 12.

ambulance
MN News

Search teams find body of Minnesotan who was hunting in Iowa

Few details about the missing hunter have been released.

Screen Shot 2020-10-26 at 7.42.54 AM
MN News

Body of missing Rochester man found in river near Austin

The 72-year-old hadn't been seen since Oct. 23.

MN News

Victim of Iowa barn collapse identified as Minnesota man

The collapse was a result of a structural failure, according to authorities.

Screen Shot 2021-09-13 at 7.43.09 AM
MN News

Man 'despondent' over diagnosis killed during police standoff in Iowa

The man was armed with a loaded 9mm handgun, according to the sheriff.

Schoolcraft State Park
MN News

Body found in search for man who walked away from campground

The 41-year-old had been at a state park with friends.

Daniel Joseph Bade
MN News

Rescue animal advocate missing since Sunday found dead in Bloomington

Daniel Joseph Bade hadn't been seen since Sunday, Oct. 20.

Saxon Point Lake Superior
WI News

Iowa man dies after boat capsizes on Lake Superior

The boat capsized near Marble Point just before 9 a.m. Thursday.