Skip to main content
Police provide more details of incident leading to U of M safety alert; 6 arrested

Police provide more details of incident leading to U of M safety alert; 6 arrested

One suspect remains at-large.

Unsplash

One suspect remains at-large.

Six men were arrested Friday and multiple firearms were recovered in an incident that began in St. Paul and ended on the University of Minnesota campus. 

A campus safety alert sent out around 3:50 p.m. warned of "shooting suspects" at-large in Dinkytown. A second alert at 4:03 p.m. stated "all suspects" had been taken into custody. 

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster on Friday evening confirmed one suspect, wanted in connection with a shooting investigation, has not been arrested. 

According to Ernster, police were providing security at the funeral service of Mall of America shooting victim Johntae Hudson on Friday morning when officers spotted one man with a handgun and another man suspected in a Dec. 14 shooting, in which the victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the chest. 

At around 3:15 p.m., police watched the two men and five others leave the cemetery in an SUV, which traveled to a gas station at Dale Street N. and Larpenteur Avenue W. 

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the gas station parking lot in order to take the two men into custody, according to Ernster. 

One man reportedly jumped from the vehicle and ran, while the two men sought by police remained in the SUV as the driver fled out of the lot and westbound on Larpenteur Avenue. The man who jumped from the SUV was taken into custody nearby.

"Due to the seriousness of the crime the suspect was wanted for and the fact a handgun was seen by officers, a pursuit was authorized," Ernster stated, adding the SUV traveled north on Fairview Avenue and west on Highway 36 before heading southbound on I-35W to the area of University Ave. SE. 

Officers lost sight of the vehicle at one point, but multiple other law enforcement agencies assisted in the response and the vehicle was found unoccupied in the area of 11th Ave. SE and University Ave. SE. 

According to Ernster, an 18-year-old man who'd been carrying a handgun at the funeral service and a 19-year-old man were arrested at 10th Ave. SE and University Ave. SE. 

During a police K-9 search, officers allegedly recovered a bag containing a 9mm handgun and clothing the suspect was wearing at the service. 

Two other 19-year-old suspects were arrested at University Ave. SE and 6th Ave. SE. One suspect was armed with a 9mm handgun and the other suspect had a backpack containing an AR pistol, according to police. 

Police arrested the suspected driver of the SUV, a 19-year-old man, at 11th Ave. SE and University Ave. SE. 

"The Saint Paul shooting suspect witnessed at the service and seen entering the vehicle was not located," Ernster confirmed around 8:30 p.m. Friday. "He is still wanted in relation to the shooting in Saint Paul."

All suspects were booked into the Ramsey County Jail in connection with various pending charges. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 7.37.03 AM
MN Music and Radio

Steve Gorman joins KQ Morning Show after Tom Barnard's departure

The Black Crowes former drummer will continue to host his evening rock show on the station.

fire
MN News

Woman, 2 boys hospitalized after house fire in central Minnesota

A deputy was also treated for smoke inhalation following the fire.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile crash

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the Bearskin snowmobile trail.

Screen Shot 2023-01-07 at 9.50.27 AM
MN News

Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension conducted multiple search warrants Thursday as part of the investigation.

Ice in hole
MN News

Officials urge caution after truck falls through frozen lake

A driver fell through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay in Cass County Friday morning.

Minnesota Lottery
MN Lifestyle

Three $1 million lottery tickets remain unclaimed in Minnesota

One is from last July.

Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 3.47.16 PM
MN Food & Drink

The Freight House in Stillwater to begin twice-weekly ticketed concerts

There's a new music series in downtown Stillwater.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police provide more details of incident leading to U of M safety alert; 6 arrested

One suspect remains at-large.

police lights
MN News

Suspects in custody after police pursuit prompts U of M safety alert

A police pursuit carried into campus Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 3.44.22 PM (2)
MN News

Hwy. 62 westbound closing in Edina this weekend to repair damaged bridge

The bridge was hit by a truck in August and another in January.

PortGreenman
MN News

Voting rights bill proposed by Minnesota DFL 2 years after Capitol attack

In all, 35 DFL legislators have co-signed the bill introduced on Friday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 2.25.47 PM
MN Food & Drink

Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant closes after 32 years at Eden Prairie Center

A staple of the Eden Prairie Center says goodbye.

Related

police lights
MN News

Suspects in custody after police pursuit prompts U of M safety alert

A police pursuit carried into campus Friday.

U of M police
MN News

BMW stolen in carjacking incident near U of M Twin Cities

The two suspects, who may be teens, used a gun.

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.04.07 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested in murder of St. Paul man outside his home

A suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

One afternoon, 2 robbery incidents at U of M Twin Cities campus

The two incidents happened within minutes of each other Saturday.

police lights
MN News

2 victims robbed on U of M East Bank campus

The incident occurred near Moos Tower.

U of M police
MN News

Alert after suspect takes picture of victim using toilet on U of M campus

A description of the suspect was provided by the campus police.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man arrested after woman shot three times inside Frogtown home

The suspect fled the scene.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police: Two dead in North St. Paul incident in which man attacked his family

Investigators have not yet determined a motive.