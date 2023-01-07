Police provide more details of incident leading to U of M safety alert; 6 arrested

Six men were arrested Friday and multiple firearms were recovered in an incident that began in St. Paul and ended on the University of Minnesota campus.

A campus safety alert sent out around 3:50 p.m. warned of "shooting suspects" at-large in Dinkytown. A second alert at 4:03 p.m. stated "all suspects" had been taken into custody.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster on Friday evening confirmed one suspect, wanted in connection with a shooting investigation, has not been arrested.

According to Ernster, police were providing security at the funeral service of Mall of America shooting victim Johntae Hudson on Friday morning when officers spotted one man with a handgun and another man suspected in a Dec. 14 shooting, in which the victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

At around 3:15 p.m., police watched the two men and five others leave the cemetery in an SUV, which traveled to a gas station at Dale Street N. and Larpenteur Avenue W.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the gas station parking lot in order to take the two men into custody, according to Ernster.

One man reportedly jumped from the vehicle and ran, while the two men sought by police remained in the SUV as the driver fled out of the lot and westbound on Larpenteur Avenue. The man who jumped from the SUV was taken into custody nearby.

"Due to the seriousness of the crime the suspect was wanted for and the fact a handgun was seen by officers, a pursuit was authorized," Ernster stated, adding the SUV traveled north on Fairview Avenue and west on Highway 36 before heading southbound on I-35W to the area of University Ave. SE.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle at one point, but multiple other law enforcement agencies assisted in the response and the vehicle was found unoccupied in the area of 11th Ave. SE and University Ave. SE.

According to Ernster, an 18-year-old man who'd been carrying a handgun at the funeral service and a 19-year-old man were arrested at 10th Ave. SE and University Ave. SE.

During a police K-9 search, officers allegedly recovered a bag containing a 9mm handgun and clothing the suspect was wearing at the service.

Two other 19-year-old suspects were arrested at University Ave. SE and 6th Ave. SE. One suspect was armed with a 9mm handgun and the other suspect had a backpack containing an AR pistol, according to police.

Police arrested the suspected driver of the SUV, a 19-year-old man, at 11th Ave. SE and University Ave. SE.

"The Saint Paul shooting suspect witnessed at the service and seen entering the vehicle was not located," Ernster confirmed around 8:30 p.m. Friday. "He is still wanted in relation to the shooting in Saint Paul."

All suspects were booked into the Ramsey County Jail in connection with various pending charges.