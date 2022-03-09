Police: Driver hits woman, uses distraction to steal from gas station

A driver who knocked over a 73-year-old took advantage of a nearby gas station employee's concern in order to steal some cash and flee the scene.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Speedway on the 500 block of Smith Avenue, according to the St. Paul Police Department. A worker at the gas station called the manager to say a 73-year-old had fallen down in the parking lot, and St. Paul Fire medics took her to the hospital.

It wasn't until hours later, when the manager checked security camera footage, that the truth came out.

The video shows a gray sedan driven by a woman in her 20s back into and strike the older woman, knocking her to the pavement, police said. Then, while people were distracted, the young driver goes into the Speedway and steals money from the cash register before getting back in the sedan and driving off.

The victim suffered head injuries but is expected to survive, according to SPPD.

As of Wednesday afternoon police are still searching for the suspect in the hit-and-run, describing it as an active investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.