Police: Drunk-driver almost struck people watching parade in Bemidji

A suspected drunk-driver was arrested after police say he nearly struck people watching a parade in Bemidji Friday night.

The 26-year-old man was taken into custody after almost colliding with spectators watching the Night We Light parade, which is held the day after Thanksgiving in Bemidji.

Bemidji Police Department says nobody was injured in the incident, and that the spectators kept the driver at the scene until police arrived.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said the man's blood alcohol content was 0.28%, more than three times the Minnesota limit os 0.08%.

Jail records indicate the man currently is behind bars at the Beltrami County Jail on pending charges of one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and two counts of second-degree driving under the influence.

More details are expected to be released when charges are filed.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

