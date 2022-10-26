Skip to main content
Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer

Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer

The 22-year-old from Eagan crashed in northern Minnesota.

MIKOS, Flickr

The 22-year-old from Eagan crashed in northern Minnesota.

A drunk-driver from the Twin Cities crashed a pickup while hauling a boat and trailer in northern Minnesota on Friday.

The crash happened in Akeley Township, Hubbard County, around 7:30 p.m. with police arriving to find a 2003 Chevy pickup in a ditch "with severe damage."

Opposite the ditch was a boat that had become separated from the truck and hurtled into some nearby trees.

The driver, 22-year-old man Nathan Thompson from Eagan, was heading south on County Road 12 when he drove off a curve, hit some mailboxes and road signs, before hitting a driveway approach.

The boat and trailer went into the tree, sustaining extensive damage as a result.

When questioned, the man admitted to having 4 drinks before driving, with police claiming they could smell alcohol on his breath and "detected bloodshot and watery eyes."

He failed sobriety tests at the scene and later gave a blood alcohol reading of .23, almost three times the state legal limit.

He has been charged with 3rd-degree DWI.

Next Up

Boat trailer
MN News

Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer

The 22-year-old from Eagan crashed in northern Minnesota.

Michael Jordan Carpenter
MN News

St. Cloud charges: Man fatally shot coworker who rejected his advances

The suspect and victim had argued via text message the night before, with the victim telling the man to leave her alone.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Mother charged after her baby tests positive for cocaine

The 26-year-old is charged with child endangerment.

THC Delta 9 seltzer
MN Food & Drink

Richfield bans edible marijuana sales for 1 year following statewide legalization

The vote passed 4-1 on Tuesday.

snowing
MN Weather

When will Minnesota reach the 'snow turning back' point of winter?

There's a key point every winter where there's no turning back. When will Minnesota reach that point this year?

leg-disk-ge47bdc46d_1280
MN News

Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest

Three people from Florida were arrested in connection with the scheme.

road closed, detour
MN News

Gas leak closes France Avenue by Southdale mall in Edina

The area is directly west of Southdale Center.

Spice india
MN Food & Drink

One of highest Google-rated Indian restaurants in U.S. is in Minneapolis

The Spice & Tonic Indian Cuisine & Bar has an outstanding star rating after hundreds of reviews.

state patrol
MN News

Man, 40, killed in SUV crash in southwest Minnesota

He was driving on Minnesota Highway 91 when it happened.

Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 8.44.06 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popular food truck El Norte Kitchen to stop service

Halloween will be its final day in operation.

Trump Jensen
MN News

Former president Donald Trump endorses Scott Jensen for governor

It follows his endorsement of Kim Crockett for Secretary of State.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN Shopping

Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America

The mall revealed some new retailers and attractions that will open in the coming months.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-07-03 at 7.02.11 PM
MN News

Pickup pulling camper and boat crashes, with all three rolling off the road

The crash happened on Hwy. 169 in Mille Lacs County.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in fiery crash on I-35W in Burnsville

The victim is a 56-year-old man from Lakeville.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed, passenger injured in fiery Cottage Grove crash

The victim is a 27-year-old man from St. Louis Park.

Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 7.43.49 PM
MN News

Pedestrian killed by driver in downtown Red Wing

The victim is a 55-year-old woman.

state patrol
MN News

Man, 40, killed in SUV crash in southwest Minnesota

He was driving on Minnesota Highway 91 when it happened.

Jaycee Park boat landing
MN News

Body found after fire near boat landing in Hastings

The incident is under investigation.

FatalEaganCrashSceneAug18
MN News

Eagan man killed after crashing into traffic signal

The 30-year-old crashed into a traffic light early Wednesday morning.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer

The crash occurred on the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast.