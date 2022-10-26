Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer

A drunk-driver from the Twin Cities crashed a pickup while hauling a boat and trailer in northern Minnesota on Friday.

The crash happened in Akeley Township, Hubbard County, around 7:30 p.m. with police arriving to find a 2003 Chevy pickup in a ditch "with severe damage."

Opposite the ditch was a boat that had become separated from the truck and hurtled into some nearby trees.

The driver, 22-year-old man Nathan Thompson from Eagan, was heading south on County Road 12 when he drove off a curve, hit some mailboxes and road signs, before hitting a driveway approach.

The boat and trailer went into the tree, sustaining extensive damage as a result.

When questioned, the man admitted to having 4 drinks before driving, with police claiming they could smell alcohol on his breath and "detected bloodshot and watery eyes."

He failed sobriety tests at the scene and later gave a blood alcohol reading of .23, almost three times the state legal limit.

He has been charged with 3rd-degree DWI.