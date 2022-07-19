Skip to main content
Police: Drunk-driver sped away after hitting teen with pickup

The 18-year-old woman suffered hand and foot injuries.

An 18-year-old woman was injured by a drunk-driver who struck her with his pickup and then drove away, according to police.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 54-year-old man from Park Rapids after finding broken parts of his vehicle – including a passenger side mirror – near the scene of where the teen was struck by a red Ford Ranger.

The teen says she was walking with her sister on the shoulder of 170th Street at 9:40 p.m. on July 7 when she was struck in the hand and foot by the passing pickup.

The driver then sped away from the scene, only to be found a short time later by deputies. The driver "showed signs of impairment" and "admitted to seeing people walking along the road and drinking 'a lot'," police claim.

He gave a breath test of .16, twice the limit in Minnesota. Police also found a marijuana smoking device in the car, with toxicology results for the driver pending.

The teen was treated for her injuries at St Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids.

