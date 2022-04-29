Police fatally shoot male in Bowlus, Minnesota

Skip to main content
Joe Nelson

A male was fatally shot by members of a police drug task force in central Minnesota Thursday evening.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Thursday that a white male died following an incident just before 6 p.m. near Bowlus in Morrison County, about 30 miles northwest of St. Cloud.

The incident involved the West Central Drug Task Force, and during the course of attempting to stop a vehicle, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper and an Otter Tail County deputy fired there weapons, killing the male.

Another person inside the vehicle was also shot, but their condition is not known at this time.

The BCA says a handgun was recovered from the scene, and says the investigation "is still in the very early stages."

The trooper who fired was wearing a body camera "that captured portions of the incident," the BCA notes.

There are no details in the BCA statement about what caused police to open fire, or what prompted the attempted traffic stop.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

Bowlus is a small town of fewer than 300 people located about 6 miles west of Royalton.

