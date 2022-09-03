Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud

Police in St. Cloud are investigating gunfire Friday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Police Department said there's been no injuries reported and the incident doesn't appear to be random.

The department first alerted the community to a large police presence in the 1500 block of 6th Ave. S. around 12:30 p.m. and said the suspects are believed to have left the area.

Around an hour later., police stated officers remained on-scene and the investigation so far suggests a physical altercation led to the gunfire.