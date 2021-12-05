Police find man dead, another with 'self-inflicted stab wound' in St. Anthony home

Authorities are investigating an incident that left one man dead and another with a stab wound in St. Anthony this weekend.

It happened late Saturday afternoon in a home on the 2400 block of 39th Avenue, where police were called on a report of "a deceased male inside... with obvious signs of trauma" as well as "another male inside the home with an apparent self-inflicted stab wound to the chest," per a news release from the local police department:

Upon arrival, the officers met with "a family member of the victims, who had discovered them while conducting a check of their welfare."

The man with the stab wound was taken into police custody and transported to a hospital via ambulance, the release says.

Few other details have been released, though police say there's no known danger to the public. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased male as well as his exact cause of death in the coming days.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.