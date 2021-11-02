Police find woman dead, man with 'significant injuries' in Eden Prairie hotel

A woman was found dead and a man was found with "significant injuries" in a hotel room in Eden Prairie on Tuesday.

Eden Prairie police officers were called to the Residence Inn at 7780 Flying Cloud Drive at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on a hotel guest.

In a guest room, police found the body of a woman, and a man who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the woman's death. They do not believe this was a random incident and say there is no threat to the public related to this case.

The woman has not been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release her identity and cause of death.

Police said because this is an ongoing investigation, no other details will be released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.