Police: Fleeing suspect smashes into Paul Bunyan Mall entrance

A man who allegedly fled police and drove through the main entrance of the Paul Bunyan Mall on Tuesday afternoon had called 911 and reported he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to Bemidji police, the man called 911 around 3 p.m. Tuesday and indicated he was experiencing a mental health "breakdown" while driving a black Dodge Caravan.

Authorities determined the man was in the area of the Sanford Health walk-in clinic. Police allege they were speaking with the man when he backed up his van into the clinic doors and then drove out of the parking lot, prompting police to begin a pursuit.

The suspect drove east on Anne Street before continuing southbound on Irvine Avenue, where he eventually hit Stop Stix and lost air pressure in his tires. The suspect continued to flee officers westbound on Paul Bunyan Drive at speeds near 50 mph, according to police.

The suspect then collided with another vehicle at the entrance of the Paul Bunyan Mall before continuing into the parking lot and ramming into the mall's entrance doors.

The Bemidji Police Department said Wednesday the suspect received a mental health evaluation before being booked into the Beltrami County Jail.