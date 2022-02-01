Police: Group of 100 'rowdy' youths cause damage at Rochester YMCA

Police were called to the YMCA in Rochester on its last day of opening after a crowd of "rowdy" youths were causing damage.

Rochester Police Department told Bring Me The News that officers were called to the Rochester Family YMCA facility at 709 First Ave. SW. at 8 p.m. on a report that around "100 juveniles were getting rowdy and pulling fire alarms."

The caller also said that damage had been done to the men's locker room, which police described as "torn apart."

Officers arrived and "stood by as the group cleared the Y."

The Rochester Post Bulletin has some video of the group exiting the building, which you can see here. The newspaper notes that no arrests were made, with YMCA staff just wanting the group removed rather than pressing charges.

The YMCA announced on Jan. 4 it would be closing its doors at 709 First Ave. SW. as of Jan. 31, saying that the 58-year-old building was "oversized and operationally inefficient and has distracted from the Y’s ability to fully respond to community needs."

This comes amid declining membership linked to the pandemic.

It says it will continue providing services and programs in the Rochester community moving forward.