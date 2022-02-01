Skip to main content
Police: Group of 100 'rowdy' youths cause damage at Rochester YMCA

Police: Group of 100 'rowdy' youths cause damage at Rochester YMCA

It was the YMCA's last day of opening.

Google Streetview

It was the YMCA's last day of opening.

Police were called to the YMCA in Rochester on its last day of opening after a crowd of "rowdy" youths were causing damage.

Rochester Police Department told Bring Me The News that officers were called to the Rochester Family YMCA facility at 709 First Ave. SW. at 8 p.m. on a report that around "100 juveniles were getting rowdy and pulling fire alarms."

The caller also said that damage had been done to the men's locker room, which police described as "torn apart."

Officers arrived and "stood by as the group cleared the Y."

The Rochester Post Bulletin has some video of the group exiting the building, which you can see here. The newspaper notes that no arrests were made, with YMCA staff just wanting the group removed rather than pressing charges.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The YMCA announced on Jan. 4 it would be closing its doors at 709 First Ave. SW. as of Jan. 31, saying that the 58-year-old building was "oversized and operationally inefficient and has distracted from the Y’s ability to fully respond to community needs."

This comes amid declining membership linked to the pandemic.

It says it will continue providing services and programs in the Rochester community moving forward.

Next Up

Rochester YMCA
MN News

Police: Group of 100 'rowdy' youths cause damage at Rochester YMCA

It was the YMCA's last day of opening.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 1

ICU COVID hospitalizations are the lowest they have been in Minnesota since September.

image001
MN Food & Drink

Leinenkugel's announces release of its first ever sour beer

The Wisconsin brewery is best known for its Summer Shandy.

Rocori schools
MN News

Lawsuit: School district failed to stop racist harassment, bullying of 2 students

A Cold Spring parent filed a federal lawsuit, accusing the district of violating her kids' civil rights.

debt
Minnesota Life

Money Gal Coaching: 4 steps to tackle debt this year

Kelly Blodgett used her passion behind becoming debt free to launch Money Gal Coaching.

st anthony thrift store robbery screengrab
MN News

Police: Thrift store armed robbery suspect arrested after foot chase

He's accused of holding up a shop cashier at gunpoint last week.

20220127_HB_full-15
MN Vikings

How the Vikings could do their best Bengals impression

Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl one year after winning four games.

covid
WI News

Omicron subvariant BA.2 confirmed in Wisconsin

The variant's presence was detected in Wisconsin, according to a top health official.

Cirrus SR22
MN News

2 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Hutchinson

The plane crashed under "unknown circumstances," the crash report says.

windmill cafe fire
MN Food & Drink

Patrons rally behind beloved Twin Cities cafe significantly damaged in fire

The restaurant is closed until further notice.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings still rebuild if they hire Jim Harbaugh?

Harbaugh is reportedly coming to Minnesota on Wednesday to interview

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Report: Jim Harbaugh arriving in Minnesota on Wednesday

And the report says DeMeco Ryans has declined a second interview with the Vikings.

Related

rochester carjacking suspect
MN News

Rochester police seek suspect in attempted carjacking

Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

MN News

Man, 32, dies after being found unresponsive in YMCA hot tub

He was found at the YMCA in downtown Duluth.

MN News

Cold weather likely caused man's death in Rochester

The 22 year old didn't have keys to get into his home.

Screen Shot 2019-09-19 at 11.23.50 AM
MN News

Stink bomb causes evacuation of anti-abortion event in Rochester

A 19-year-old man is being held on terroristic threats, assault and public nuisance charges.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

Screen Shot 2021-12-16 at 12.51.27 PM
MN News

Man killed by falling tree during tornado warning in Rochester

The victim was outside having a cigarette when the tornado sirens sounded, according to authorities.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

Woman fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

It's the fourth homicide so far this year in St. Paul.

police lights
MN News

Suspect fled police, found hiding in old camper in scrap yard

Police say they were trying to pull him over for driving without any lights.