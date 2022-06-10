Skip to main content
Police: Guns recovered from trio at high school graduation ceremony

Police: Guns recovered from trio at high school graduation ceremony

Two guns were recovered following a 'disturbance' at Brooklyn Center High School graduation.

Brooklyn Center PD

Two guns were recovered following a 'disturbance' at Brooklyn Center High School graduation.

Police say they recovered two handguns from three young men following a "disturbance" at a graduation ceremony Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department says it was called to Brooklyn Center High School at 6:38 p.m., with school staff saying they "removed three males and they believed that the males may have been armed with firearms."

Officers, some of whom were already at the school, found the trio of young men walking away from school premises.

They were found with two handguns in their possession between them, one of which had been reported stolen from Brooklyn Park, the other was without a serial number.

The three men were taken to Hennepin County Jail on probable cause weapons offenses.

Brooklyn Center Community Schools told Bring Me The News that the men were in the school parking lot during the ceremony, with police finding them afterwards at a nearby apartment building. None of them are students at the school.

However, there was another incident on the school football field following the ceremony in which three men – again, none of them students – assaulted a graduate who was taking part in the ceremony.

Police and staff "intervened to end the altercation," per the school.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 10

Here is the latest info from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Major home remodel (file photo)
MN News

Charges: Man swindled more than 40 MN victims out of nearly $1M

Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of swindling 42 victims out of thousands of dollars across Wright, Hennepin and Sherburne counties.

Recall products
MN Health

If you bought these ready-to-eat salads, throw them out

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said the Northern Tier Bakery items may have a possible listeria contamination.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after gunshots reported in north Minneapolis

The incident happened in the Willard-Hay neighborhood late Thursday night.

287497805_5078185592251162_940056387671264581_n
MN News

1 killed in shooting at Plymouth gas station

The age and identity of the victim have not been released.

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 7.37.10 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 morning news anchor Gia Vang to leave station

Her final day at KARE 11 will be Friday, June 17.

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 6.57.21 AM
MN News

Police: Guns recovered from trio at high school graduation ceremony

Two guns were recovered following a 'disturbance' at Brooklyn Center High School graduation.

image
Minnesota Life

Effort to bring roller rink to vacant ice arena in north Minneapolis

Organizers are hoping to bring a destination roller rink to the neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 2.58.53 PM
MN News

Pedestrian, 84, dies after hit-and-run involving motorist with five DWIs

A homicide charge is now expected for the driver.

pontoon-891837_1280
MN News

Man drowns after jumping from pontoon on Detroit Lake

Three friends jumped into the water and tried to save the man.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Ex-Minneapolis cop sentenced to prison for violating civil rights, stealing drugs

On some occasions, Ty Raymond Jindra would search a person, vehicle or home so he could secretly recover drugs without his partner seeing him.

CrashIntersectionCoonRapids
MN News

Driver dies from injuries in crash that also killed motorcyclist in Coon Rapids

Both were also identified on Thursday.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 3.21.36 PM
MN News

Police release bodycam after Daunte Wright's mom says officer 'grabbed' her

Brooklyn Center police say they were investigating a homicide when Katie Wright began filming officers.

graduation-2038864_1280
MN News

Minnesota's high school graduation rate has hit a new high

More students than ever are graduating within four years, though disparities remain.

graduation-2038864_1280
MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus: MN confirms ban on large-scale graduation ceremonies

It wants schools to offer virtual ceremonies, or parade-style options.

Drugs guns duluth
MN News

Two men charged after guns, drugs seized in Duluth

It follows a months-long investigation.

MN News

Student brings loaded handgun to St. Paul school

The gun was confiscated and the student arrested.

graduation-2038864_1280
MN News

Minnesota's high school graduation rate hit record high in 2018

It was revealed as part of Minnesota's first 'State of our Students' report.

Todd Axtell and Melvin Carter
MN News

Mayor, police chief differ on how to address gun violence in St. Paul

Mayor Melvin Carter proposed an extra $1.7 million investment in public safety amid rising violence.

MN News

Charges: Student brought loaded gun to Twin Cities school

The teenager is facing felony charges.