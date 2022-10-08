Police: House fire near ND-MN border was arson

Police investigating a house fire near the North Dakota-Minnesota border say they are "confident the fire was not accidental."

The fire was reported in the 500 block of Wally Street in the city of Harwood, North Dakota, shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, with firefighters arriving to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

The house was considered a total loss. There was nobody inside the home at the time and nobody was injured in the incident.

In its initial release, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a report of suspicious activity involving a vehicle in the area at the time the fire was first noticed.

In a later update Friday, the sheriff's office says it's "confident" that the fire was started deliberately following its initial investigation, and brought a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants to the scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were also at the scene.