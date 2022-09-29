Police hunt carjacker who shot father as he protected daughter at Cub Foods

Skip to main content
Police hunting carjacker who shot father as he protected daughter at Cub Foods

The incident happened Saturday.

Blaine Police Department

Police are trying to identify a man responsible for a carjacking outside a Cub Foods, during which a 60-year-old father was shot while protecting his daughter.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Northtown Mall Cub Foods, with the masked man pictured above believed to be behind it.

In the course of the crime, the suspect shot a father as he tried to protect his adult daughter from the suspect.

No details have been made available on the father's condition.

The suspect is a white male about 6' tall and weighing 200 lbs. He was wearing a grey Runtz hooded sweater and red shoes.

Anyone with information should email Detective Orin Christensen at ochristensen@blainemn.gov, or by calling 763-717-2665. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), with a $1,000 reward being offered.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

