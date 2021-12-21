Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Police ID officers involved in shooting of man in Willmar
Police ID officers involved in shooting of man in Willmar

The 56-year-old was injured in the shooting.
The 56-year-old was injured in the shooting.

State authorities have identified the two officers who shot and wounded a man in Willmar on Thursday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that Sgt. Ross Livingood and Officer Joseph Schaefbauer were involved in the shooting after being called to an apartment building on the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.

They had received a report of a man who was allegedly threatening to kill his probation officer.

What followed was a confrontation with the man, later identified as 56-year-old August LaFeen of Willmar, during the course of which Sgt. Livingood shot him in the hand, while Schaefbauer discharged his Taser.

LaFeen has since been charged with six felony counts of terroristic threats. Police have subsequently LaFeen was in possession of a replica gun.

The investigation into the officers' actions continue.

