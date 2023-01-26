Police identify 2 deputies shot by suspect in Winsted, Minnesota

Police have identified two McLeod County Sheriff's deputies who were shot while serving an arrest warrant in Winsted, Minnesota on Monday.

The sheriff's office said deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz were wounded attempting to arrest a suspect at 664 Pheasant Run. Both deputies were taken to a hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and since released.

Police have not yet identified the man suspected of shooting them, who was found dead inside the home following a standoff.

Authorities said the standoff started at 11:35 a.m. and concluded around 6 p.m. Other agencies assisted as the two deputies were taken to the hospital.

McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said in an earlier update that the suspect had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including some possible relating to child pornography.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident and more information will be released in the coming days.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.