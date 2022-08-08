Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants

Bloomington's top law enforcement official said Monday investigators won't rest until two suspects wanted in connection with last week's Mall of America shooting are arrested.

Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday, including two Best Western employees, with allegedly helping the two men escape.

At a press conference Monday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said nationwide warrants will be issued for the suspected shooter, Shamar Alon Lark, and another man involved with the fight, Rashad Jamal May.

Hodges said investigators believe May provoked Lark to return to the Nike store and shoot after they lost a fight that took place near the cash register. Lark subsequently went back into the crowded store and fired three rounds, Hodges said.

Lark is wanted for second-degree assault and May is wanted for aiding an offender, police announced.

"Please, please turn yourself in — please," Hodges urged Monday. "But understand, our detectives and our officers are not going to rest until we have you in custody."

"You cannot come shoot up a mall and think that you're gonna get away with it," Hodges continued. "We're not going to allow that to happen."