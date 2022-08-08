Skip to main content
Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants

Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants

Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday in connection with helping the suspects escape.

Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday in connection with helping the suspects escape.

Bloomington's top law enforcement official said Monday investigators won't rest until two suspects wanted in connection with last week's Mall of America shooting are arrested. 

Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday, including two Best Western employees, with allegedly helping the two men escape

At a press conference Monday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said nationwide warrants will be issued for the suspected shooter, Shamar Alon Lark, and another man involved with the fight, Rashad Jamal May. 

Hodges said investigators believe May provoked Lark to return to the Nike store and shoot after they lost a fight that took place near the cash register. Lark subsequently went back into the crowded store and fired three rounds, Hodges said. 

Lark is wanted for second-degree assault and May is wanted for aiding an offender, police announced. 

"Please, please turn yourself in — please," Hodges urged Monday. "But understand, our detectives and our officers are not going to rest until we have you in custody." 

"You cannot come shoot up a mall and think that you're gonna get away with it," Hodges continued. "We're not going to allow that to happen." 

Next Up

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants

Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday in connection with helping the suspects escape.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 7.25.42 PM
MN News

Charges: Best Western employees helped MOA shooting suspects escape

Prosecutors allege two Best Western employees helped the suspects escape.

election, vote
MN News

What to watch for in 2022 Minnesota primary elections

Bring Me The News brings you a breakdown of what to watch for Tuesday.

Aaron Peterson
MN News

Charges: Felon accused of firing shots at police during Meeker Co. standoff

The 31-year-old surrendered after a 28-hour standoff in rural Meeker County.

flash flooding
MN Weather

Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois

Big-time rain totals across southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa and northern Illinois.

Airport traveler flying pixabay
MN News

Man who had meth, guns in checked luggage at MSP Airport gets 10 years

Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno, 21, attempted to board a Delta flight to Phoenix in October of last year.

Melissa Etheridge
MN Music and Radio

Melissa Etheridge contracts COVID-19, cancels Shakopee show

The show will not be rescheduled.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 7.13.33 AM
MN News

Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego

The 21-year-old was reportedly experiencing 'mental health challenges' and allegedly had a knife when deputies opened fire.

88 S 11th St, Minneapolis, Minnesota - April 2022 (1)
MN News

Gun found on WCCO-TV rooftop after homicide in Minneapolis

It's the 56th death reported as a homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Screen Shot 2022-08-07 at 11.43.15 AM
MN News

Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County

Police claim the man, who had allegedly been experiencing a mental health crisis, was armed with a knife.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday

The other drive involved in the crash, a 75-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries.

ATV
MN News

Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3

The crash occurred in Lake Lillian Saturday night.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 7.25.42 PM
MN News

Charges: Best Western employees helped MOA shooting suspects escape

Prosecutors allege two Best Western employees helped the suspects escape.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 4.49.39 PM
MN News

Police update MOA shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing

Three shots were fired at the Nike store inside the Mall of America.

USATSI_18324496_168397563_lowres
MN News

NASCAR star Kyle Busch flees Mall of America after shooting

Busch was at the megamall with his wife and son when a gunman opened fire Thursday.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

1 arrested in connection to New Year's Eve shooting at Mall of America

The 19-year-old is in custody for suspicion of aiding and abetting.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Suspected gunman from MOA shooting arrested in Roseville

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 4.49.19 PM
MN News

Lockdown lifted, police investigating shots fired at Mall of America

Police are interviewing witnesses in the area.

Screen Shot 2021-02-26 at 10.10.55 AM
MN News

Officers identified in fatal shooting of suspect in Isanti County

Three officers were identified in the police chase that ended with one suspect being fatally shot and a police dog being injured.

Screen Shot 2022-05-02 at 6.56.02 AM
MN News

Albert Lea police searching for 19-year-old shooting suspect

He is considered a suspect in connection to a May 1 shooting in Albert Lea.