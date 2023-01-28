Skip to main content
Police identify White Bear Lake officer shot while serving warrant

Officer Ryan Sheak via White Bear Lake Police Department.

The White Bear Lake Police Department has identified the officer shot multiple times while attempting to execute a search warrant Tuesday night as Ryan Sheak. 

Prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Daniel Holmgren Jr. with attempted murder in connection with the incident, with a criminal complaint stating Sheak was shot in the leg, stomach, and pelvis at an apartment on the 3100 block of Karth Road.

Police say Sheak is a six-year veteran of the department who grew up in the community and attended White Bear Lake High School. 

In addition to his duties as a patrol officer, Sheak serves a a training officer and crisis negotiator with the Ramsey County SWAT Team.

"Due to the quick and heroic actions of Officer Sheak and his partners, he was quickly extracted from the scene and transported to the hospital, where he remains today in stable condition," the department shared Friday. 

Holmgren has a history of mental illness and has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder and antisocial personality disorder, according to MPR News

He's accused of opening fire as officers attempted to arrest him in connection with failing to appear in court on a domestic assault charge. 

