Skip to main content
Police in 'early stages' of investigating Fridley shooting

Police in 'early stages' of investigating Fridley shooting

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m., a little bit north of Moore Lake.

The approximate location of the shooting in Fridley, as shown on Google Maps

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m., a little bit north of Moore Lake.

A shooting just north of Moore Lake in Fridley left one person wounded Wednesday night, though the victim's condition is currently unknown. 

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says gunfire was reported at 8:42 p.m. on the 6500 block of Central Ave. NE, with first responders finding a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made and police say they are in the "early stages" of their investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 12.17.38 PM
MN News

Anoka police officer dies suddenly at home

Eric Groebner passed away on Wednesday.

FLickr - Voyageurs sign - Fighting Irish 1977
Minnesota Life

Lost a wedding ring? Archaeologists found one at Voyaguers National Park

Archaeologists found the ring on Wednesday and are hoping to reunite it with its owner.

Jerome Woodland
MN News

Minneapolis man gets more than 30 years for girlfriend's murder

Jerome Woodland was previously found guilty in the killing of his girlfriend, Nikkiyia Robinson.

Gravel pit
MN News

Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota

The man was found dead by another employee in a gravel pit.

MouktarHassanBouhMugHCJ
MN News

Charges: Man bit another man's ear off playing soccer in St. Anthony

The piece of the victim's ear wasn't found.

hopkins high school GSV Pro - CROP
MN News

Hopkins High students were told to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon

The school said it followed a report of 'concerning activity.'

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 9.19.49 AM
MN Food & Drink

Plant-based chain Stalk & Spade expands menu, opens new location

The Minnesota-based company will have over 25 national locations by this winter.

Yue Vang
MN News

St. Paul 'predator' gets 43 years for targeting 1,100 girls in sextortion scheme

Vue Vang used fake social media accounts to coerce girls into sending him sexually explicit images before threatening them.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 7.28.30 AM
MN Music and Radio

Fire breaks out on stage at Panic! At The Disco's St. Paul show

A staff member quickly extinguished the blaze.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 7.25.19 AM
MN News

Police in 'early stages' of investigating Fridley shooting

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m., a little bit north of Moore Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 9.58.58 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Bloomington theater in financial trouble; show delayed, director resigns

The show must go on, in six months.

Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 7.34.05 PM
WI News

Search for missing man who police say may have gun

An appeal has been issued by the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin.

Related

Fridley police
MN News

Authorities identify man who died following fight in Fridley

The 45-year-old man died on Sunday night.

Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 7.13.05 AM
MN News

Shooting injures teen a block from the Minnesota State Fair

The 18-year-old was shot twice in the torso around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 7.40.41 AM
MN News

Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

ambulance
MN News

Three people found dead in Fridley residence, investigation launched

The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2019-12-12 at 9.00.50 AM
MN News

Man dead after shooting at Pump N' Munch in Brooklyn Center

The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m.

Fridley police
MN News

Man dies after fight in Fridley, 1 man in custody

The fight happened Sunday night.

police tape
MN News

1 victim of double-fatal shooting in Apple Valley identified

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Ef1XhE0WsAIKZRW
MN News

Woman killed in shooting on East Side of St. Paul

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.