Police in Lakeville searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Lakeville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen late last month.

According to the Lakeville Police Department, Shasha Thor was last seen on July 29. She is described as being 5’3”, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she is possibly in the Brooklyn Park area.

While the picture provided to the public shows Thor wearing her hair in braids, she is no longer wearing that style, according to police.

Thor usually wears a pink bonnet and was last seen wearing black bike shorts, a brown t-shirt and black Crocs.

Anyone with information on Thor’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 952-322-2323.