Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old

The incident involved an 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

Police are investigating an attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Rochester Wednesday night. 

Police say the incident happened at about 8 p.m. in the area of 7th Street Northwest and Manor Drive Northwest. The girl was riding her bicycle when a small, black SUV pulled into her path.

The driver attempted to talk her into his vehicle, but she refused, authorities said. The man then got out of the SUV and made physical contact with the girl. She was able to pull away from him and ride away on her bike.

The suspect is described to be a Black man with short hair and a beard. He is about 5'6"-5'8" tall, of thin build, and he was wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the incident. 

The SUV also has a blue sticker with lettering in a rear-side window.

Police are asking anyone if they recognize the suspect or the SUV to contact Investigator Craig Jacobsen at 507-328-2735 or dispatch at 507-328-6800.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

