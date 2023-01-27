Twin Cities authorities preparing for community reaction to Tyre Nichols video

Law enforcement in the Twin Cities are taking precautions ahead of the release of body camera footage from the Memphis Police Department that will show the fatal arrest of a man by five officers.

Tyre Nichols, 29, died three days after police conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Desmond Mills, Jr. — have all been fired and charged with murder and kidnapping following the incident.

The release of the footage is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) Director David Rausch called the video "absolutely appalling," while Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis stated the officers' actions were "a failing of basic humanity" and "heinous, reckless and inhumane."

A spokesperson with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) told Bring Me The News the agency has sent out a precautionary alert to its federal firearms licensees "to be aware of potential for unrest" in the Twin Cities Friday night and to "secure their inventories and records."

The spokesperson added the agency is doing this based on its experience with riot-related incidents and as a precautionary measure. The years of 2020 and 2021 saw civil unrest in Minneapolis and surrounding cities, due to the police murder of George Floyd and fatal police shootings of Daunte Wright and Winston Smith, respectively.

The Minnesota National Guard said its service members "have not been activated" Friday afternoon, having previously been activated for events such as the verdict in Derek Chauvin's trial for the murder of George Floyd.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are due to play the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center on Friday evening, and say they are confident the game will proceed safely, in collaboration with the Minneapolis community safety department.

Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston also issued a statement Friday ahead of the release of the footage, calling on residents to exercise their protest rights peacefully.

"Many of you have heard about the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. With the anticipated release of the tragic footage, I expect people may once again feel the full weight of trauma and outrage that has become increasingly present in our lives. I support leaders across the country in advocating for justice.

"As more information becomes available about Tyre's death, many will be called to exercise one of our most crucial rights as Americans: the right to protest, to speak out, to demand better. I urge all in Brooklyn Park to exercise that right peacefully and with care. We have and continue to be a city of mutual respect and kindness, even in the face of tragedy.

"I and my City Council colleagues, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley, City Manager Jay Stroebel, City staff, community leaders, and partners across Brooklyn Park and beyond are committed to keeping our city safe while respecting the rights of our residents.

"We are more motivated than ever to keep Brooklyn Park a model for effective law enforcement and to continue exploring innovative ways to serve the needs of all who call our city home. Those efforts include alternate response resources, violence interruption work, and working to support our police department as they build meaningful, respectful relationships with all of our residents."

The incident has caused a stir around the United States, with the White House issuing a statement on Thursday echoing what Nichols' mother has asked the public reaction to be: peaceful protests.

"As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice," the White House stated.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Minneapolis and St. Paul police departments, and the offices of Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter for more details on precautions in the Twin Cities.