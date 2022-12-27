Police: Inver Grove Heights bank robbers restrained employees with zip ties

Two employees of Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights were restrained with zip ties during a robbery last week, according to police.

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department said two suspects robbed the bank shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

The suspects left the scene in a Buck LeSabre, according to police. However, the license plates were covered during the incident. Police believe the vehicle was last seen in the area of Highway 52 and 80th Street.

Anyone with information about robbery is asked to contact police at 651-450-2530.

Late last month, credit unions in Apple Valley and Savage were robbed by an armed suspect.