Police investigating after body pulled from Lake Minnetonka

Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Minnetonka on Monday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it and Orono Police Department was called to the lake after the discovery of a body in Lafayette Bay.

The body was pulled from the water by Mound Fire Department.

There were few other details made available in the brief statement sent to Bring Me The News by the sheriff's office.

Scanner account @MN_Crime reports that the body may have been spotted in the area near Narrows Bridge. This has yet to be confirmed by police.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.