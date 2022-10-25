Skip to main content
Police investigating after body pulled from Lake Minnetonka

Police investigating after body pulled from Lake Minnetonka

Few details are available about the discovery.

Lindsay Guentzel

Few details are available about the discovery.

Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Minnetonka on Monday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it and Orono Police Department was called to the lake after the discovery of a body in Lafayette Bay.

The body was pulled from the water by Mound Fire Department.

There were few other details made available in the brief statement sent to Bring Me The News by the sheriff's office.

Scanner account @MN_Crime reports that the body may have been spotted in the area near Narrows Bridge. This has yet to be confirmed by police.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Hennepin County water patrol
MN News

Police investigating after body pulled from Lake Minnetonka

Few details are available about the discovery.

image
Minnesota Life

Why does it sometimes smell like poop in the Twin Cities during fall?

Here's smelly science of the Twin Cities' autumnal stink.

image
MN News

Minnesota’s eighth grade math scores plummet to lowest point in 30 years

The first national test data since the onset of COVID-19 reveals deep learning loss across the country.

1
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

Smash park
MN Lifestyle

Pickleball venue Smash Park finalizes first Twin Cities location

The venue is expected to open next year.

Corn pit
MN News

Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Twin Cities harvest attraction

Brooklyn Park police were called to the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze Saturday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 1.54.25 PM
MN News

Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument

The suspect and victim have lived in adjoining apartments for over a decade.

police lights
MN News

Man wanted for firing 'numerous shots' at Richfield duplex residents

The man reportedly went to the wrong address in search of his girlfriend.

Emmer Carlson
MN News

Why is Tucker Carlson reportedly mad at Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer?

Emmer has also found himself criticized by far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Donald Trump Jr.

CorbinBussGoFundMe1
MN News

Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash

The father-of-one died at the scene.

Dubow Textile
MN News

Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business

The woman died at the scene.

motorcycle
MN News

Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash

The crash happened near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

Related

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

UPDATE: Body found in vehicle trunk in Mound is that of a boy

Police say two people are in custody.

Bde Maka Ska
MN News

Body pulled from channel in Minneapolis Chain of Lakes

The man's body was recovered between Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska.

Julissa Thaler
MN News

Eli Hart killing: Police investigating multiple crime scenes

An announcement Tuesday confirmed potential crime scenes in Mound and Minnetrista.

Fountain Lake Albert Lea
MN News

Body of missing 18-year-old pulled from southern MN lake

The teen was found in the Albert Lea lake on Sunday.

Long Lake, New Brighton
MN News

Body of fisherman, 77, pulled from New Brighton lake

The man was found about 30 feet from shore.

Screen Shot 2019-10-31 at 12.11.25 PM
MN News

Police launch death investigation after body found in Minneapolis

The discovery was made at a residence in North Minneapolis.

Police tape
MN News

Investigation launched after body found in Elko New Market street

The discovery was made Friday morning.

Flickr - beach water
MN News

Searchers find body after report of drowning in Lakeville

Few details have been released about the incident on Lake Marion.