Police investigating after large fight caught on video at MSP Airport

November 30, 2021
Publish date:

People threw punches, broke chairs and tossed stanchions during the incident.
Author:

Metropolitan Airports Commission

Police are investigating after a fight between two "large groups" of travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) late Friday. 

About a dozen people were involved in the fight, according to a widely shared video that was posted to social media early Saturday morning. In the video, the men and women are throwing punches and hitting each other with items found near the gate in Terminal 2. 

Patrick Hogan, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission that operates MSP, told Bring Me The News the two "large groups" of travelers had gotten off a Frontier flight from Orlando shortly before midnight and got into a physical altercation in the terminal. 

"In addition to fisticuffs some of the individuals threw stanchions and broke chairs," Hogan said. 

The person who posted the video wrote on Facebook the groups got "three rounds in before the police came and when the police came they watched."

Hogan said airport police responded to the scene "a minute-and-a-half" after being called. The officer was joined by backup about a minute later. 

Meanwhile, Bloomington police officers responded to the baggage claim area at Terminal 2 to "keep the peace as airport police broke up the fight in the gate area and directed those involved to bag claim to get their luggage," Hogan said. 

"The focus at the time was on restoring peace and getting everyone safely to ground transportation and away from the airport," Hogan added. 

Paramedics also responded to assess injuries, which appeared to be minor. All involved declined to be transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time and police are still actively investigating the incident. Police gathered "identifying information" at the scene and will charge people after reviewing video and other evidence before, Hogan said.

The number of unruly passengers has been on the rise since the start of the pandemic. The Federal Aviation Administration has taken 5,338 unruly passenger reports this year as of Nov. 23. Of those, 3,856 were related to face masks. It has launched 1,012 investigations and initiated 266 enforcement actions this year. 

