Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Police investigating after man held in Brooklyn Park home for 24 hours
Publish date:

Police investigating after man held in Brooklyn Park home for 24 hours

The man is still in the hospital.
Author:

Bring Me The News

The man is still in the hospital.

Police are investigating after a man escaped a Brooklyn Park home after he was reportedly beaten and held there for a day.

The Brooklyn Park police responded to a call of a person bleeding and in need of help at 3:17 p.m. on the 6600 block of Ronald Place, an alert said

Mark Bruley, deputy chief with the Brooklyn Park Police Department, told Bring Me The News the man was held in the home for 24 hours. 

KSTP is reporting his hands were tied behind his back when he escaped the home and he was bleeding after being beaten.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated, police said. Authorities executed a search warrant at a "nearby" home. 

Bruley said the victim was still in the hospital as of 11 a.m. Wednesday and they are "actively investigating" the incident but did not provide further details.

The alert noted there is no threat to the public. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Police investigating after man held in Brooklyn Park home for 24 hours

The man is still in the hospital.

detroit lakes fire department
MN News

Person found dead in rubble after house fire in Becker County

The fire caused the home to collapse before firefighters arrived.

William Kalligher - Duluth
MN News

Duluth restaurant owner charged with sexually assaulting 2 kids

Police launched an investigation after "numerous" sexual assault allegations were made against him, charges said.

covid test 2
MN Coronavirus

COVID tests are in high demand. Here's everything you need to know.

Where you can find them, the types of tests and when you should take the test.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 22

Hospitalizations continue to drop in Minnesota, but ICU capacity is very tight.

state patrol
MN News

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 in Benton County

Minnesota is nearing 500 deaths on the roads this year.

cloquet 2
MN Property

Gallery: Remodeled 101-year-old Cloquet home surrounded by tall pines

The historic home offers "endless opportunities," with a renovated carriage house and recent addition.

msp airport security tsa
MN Travel

TSA: Unruly passengers face losing PreCheck privileges

The pandemic and its associated requirements for flying has led to a number of high-profile incidents on planes.

Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 8.09.07 AM
MN News

Search for suspect after bank robbery in Elko New Market

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Wolves' rally comes up short against Mavericks

The Wolves saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in Dallas.

Trey Potts
MN Gophers

Gophers' Trey Potts announces he'll make full recovery from injury

Potts suffered a "very serious" injury on Oct. 2.

Minnesota Vikings
MN Vikings

Vikings control their own playoff destiny

The Vikings sit in the NFC's final playoff spot with three weeks to go.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park standoff: Suspect kills himself, child taken hostage is safe

The standoff ended Thursday night when the suspect shot himself.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Man fatally shot outside market in Brooklyn Park

The victim was shot numerous times, police said.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 people found dead in vehicle in Brooklyn Park

Police do not expect foul play, but didn't indicate how the two people may have died.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 shootings in Brooklyn Park under investigation

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Child shot, another child with 3 guns arrested in Brooklyn Park

The child is expected to survive their injuries.

ambulance
MN News

Man stabbed multiple times in back during Brooklyn Park altercation

A suspect has been arrested.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man who threatened suicide by cop detained, hospitalized

Officers responded to the incident at around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Screen Shot 2021-12-10 at 2.54.51 PM
MN News

Missing woman last seen at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park

She was last seen at the bowling alley on Dec. 4.