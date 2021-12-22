Police investigating after man held in Brooklyn Park home for 24 hours

Police are investigating after a man escaped a Brooklyn Park home after he was reportedly beaten and held there for a day.

The Brooklyn Park police responded to a call of a person bleeding and in need of help at 3:17 p.m. on the 6600 block of Ronald Place, an alert said.

Mark Bruley, deputy chief with the Brooklyn Park Police Department, told Bring Me The News the man was held in the home for 24 hours.

KSTP is reporting his hands were tied behind his back when he escaped the home and he was bleeding after being beaten.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated, police said. Authorities executed a search warrant at a "nearby" home.

Bruley said the victim was still in the hospital as of 11 a.m. Wednesday and they are "actively investigating" the incident but did not provide further details.

The alert noted there is no threat to the public.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.