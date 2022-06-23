Police investigating after two men found dead in Maple Grove

Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a Maple Grove residence Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Magda Drive around 9:30 p.m. to check on the residence where lights had been on for a few days, according to Maple Grove Police Commander Adam Lindquist.

Two adult men were found deceased inside the home.

"There is no threat to the neighborhood or general public," Lindquist told Bring Me The News on Thursday, adding the investigation remains active.

Police have not commented on the suspected nature of the deaths.