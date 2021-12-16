Police investigating death of 3-year-old boy in south Minneapolis

A death investigation is ongoing after a 3-year-old boy died Wednesday night.

According to Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct were called to a report of a "baby not breathing" on the 3500 block of South 3rd Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Officers and medics arrived and CPR was performed at the scene, though the 3-year-old child was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital.

No further information has been released as police are investigating the death.

The child's identity and cause of death will be released in the future by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.