Police investigating double homicide Thursday in St. Paul

St. Paul confirmed the killings Thursday afternoon.

Courtesy of St. Paul Police Department.

Two people were killed in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, with police confirming that the slayings mark the 30th and 31st known homicides in the city this year. 

According to police, officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Lawson ave. E around 4:30 p.m., where two people had been found injured and unresponsive.

Officers first to the home found two men suffering from life-threatening injuries and both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say how the men were killed. 

Thursday's incident happened less than a half-mile from where a quintuple shooting left three people dead last month.

The identities of the victims haven't been provided and police did not announce any suspects or arrests. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Police investigating double homicide Thursday in St. Paul

St. Paul confirmed the killings Thursday afternoon.

