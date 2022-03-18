Skip to main content
Police investigating emails threatening shooting at Cloquet Middle School

"Multiple people" have been interviewed but no one has been arrested.

Police continue to investigate a threat made via email toward Cloquet Middle School, but authorities do not believe the threats are credible. 

According to the Cloquet Police Department, two middle school staff members reported receiving emails on March 16 suggesting Cloquet Middle School was the target for a possible school shooting on March 17. 

Authorities investigated the threat and determined it wasn't credible, the school district said. But police and the Carlton County Sheriff's Office had an increased presence at all Cloquet schools on Thursday as a "precautionary measure," police said.

Related [March 18]: Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat leads to Esko schools evacuation

Police said Thursday "multiple people" have been interviewed but no one has been arrested in connection to the emails, noting this is an "active investigation."

Investigators are working with Cloquet Public Schools and communication providers to figure out who sent the emails. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

