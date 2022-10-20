Skip to main content
Police investigating how teen girl came to be struck, 'significantly injured' on Hwy. 100

Police investigating how teen girl came to be struck, 'significantly injured' on Hwy. 100

Several motorists witnessed the incident Wednesday morning.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

Several motorists witnessed the incident Wednesday morning.

Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating how a teenage girl came to be significantly injured on Highway 100 on Wednesday morning. 

The incident happened on northbound Highway 100 near the Interstate-694 split around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the teen had been riding in a vehicle on the highway when she "jumped out of the vehicle while in motion" and was subsequently struck by another driver.

The teen was taken to a hospital with significant injuries and police did not have an update on her condition as of Thursday afternoon. 

Investigators on-scene interviewed several witnesses, including the driver of the vehicle the teen reportedly jumped from and the driver who police believe hit the teen afterwards. 

"In talking to the parties there was no mention of an altercation so right now we really are not sure why this happened," Brooklyn Center Police Commander Richard Gabler said Thursday afternoon. 

Police are continuing the investigate the incident and no arrests have been made.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Police investigating how teen girl came to be struck, injured on Hwy. 100

Several motorists witnessed the incident Wednesday morning.

Terrance Valdez Leslie
MN News

Man charged with murder of girlfriend's toddler in Maplewood

Police found videos on the man's phone of the child's injuries.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 18

There were 52 people in intensive care with COVID in Minnesota on Oct. 18.

Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco Shredded Beef 2
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities one of only 2 markets Taco Bell is trialing new dipping tacos

The new quesabirria tacos will be available at Twin Cities outlets for a limited time.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 12.01.01 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Renaissance exhibition at Mia is one of the rarest Botticelli shows in nation’s history

The 15th century works have arrived in Minneapolis.

Disney-Animation_-Immersive-Experience-(The-Lion-King)
TV, Movies and The Arts

The next 'immersive experience' in Minneapolis will be Disney-themed

The Van Gogh exhibit earlier this year split opinions.

winter, cold,
MN Weather

NOAA updates winter outlook: Odds favor colder Minnesota

The NWS doesn't get into snowfall specifics, but temps and overall precipitation are discussed.

image
MN News

Feds indict 50th suspect in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation

The husband of Shamsia Hope founder Mekfira Hussein is the latest suspect to be indicted.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 9.06.36 AM
MN News

Alert in Eden Prairie after string of vehicle break-ins, thefts

The Eden Prairie Police Department also noted a trend in vehicle break-ins over the past week.

NetflixLogin
TV, Movies and The Arts

Share your Netflix password? That'll cost you extra starting in 2023

The company announced its plan during a quarterly earnings call.

Derrick Fasig
MN News

St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping ex at gunpoint

In February, Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, drove his victim to Wisconsin and barricaded her in his father's home.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Suspects ram Minneapolis police car, damage other vehicles during chase

A woman was also injured during the incident.

Related

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene as suspects flee

The fleeing suspects crashed and fled on foot.

Taco Bell
MN News

Charges: Driver hit pedestrian moments after causing scene at Taco Bell

Prosecutors say the pedestrian is not expected to survive.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 3.12.04 PM
MN News

Child killed by fleeing murder suspect was with family after trip to water park

Family has identified the victim as a six-year-old girl named Blessings.

police lights
MN News

Police investigating attempted child kidnapping at school bus stop

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at Brookdale Drive and Kyle Avenue North.

13055744_1775924525969119_8990400190373766130_o
MN News

Dumpster fire at Brooklyn Center apartments; 2 injured, 1 critical

The fire forced residents in 122 apartment units to evacuate.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.10.53 AM
MN News

Burning car on Hwy 100 linked to 2 shootings in Brooklyn Park

No injuries were reported from either shooting, nor from the police chase on Highway 100.

Kellace McDaniel
MN News

Kellace McDaniel named Brooklyn Center police chief

McDaniel will officially begin his new job on Monday, June 27.

CrashedStolenKIABrooklynCenter
MN News

5 kids arrested for stealing 2 cars, crashing them in Brooklyn Center

A 911 caller claimed they were assaulted by one of the suspects.