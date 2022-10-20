Police investigating how teen girl came to be struck, injured on Hwy. 100

Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating how a teenage girl came to be significantly injured on Highway 100 on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on northbound Highway 100 near the Interstate-694 split around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the teen had been riding in a vehicle on the highway when she "jumped out of the vehicle while in motion" and was subsequently struck by another driver.

The teen was taken to a hospital with significant injuries and police did not have an update on her condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Investigators on-scene interviewed several witnesses, including the driver of the vehicle the teen reportedly jumped from and the driver who police believe hit the teen afterwards.

"In talking to the parties there was no mention of an altercation so right now we really are not sure why this happened," Brooklyn Center Police Commander Richard Gabler said Thursday afternoon.

Police are continuing the investigate the incident and no arrests have been made.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.