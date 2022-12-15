Police investigating man's death in Coon Rapids

Police in Coon Rapids are investigating the death of a man found in a commercial area of the city on Wednesday.

Authorities said a 32-year-old man was found laying on the ground in the 11200 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW. at about 6:57 a.m.

Shortly after life-saving measures were attempted by EMS, the man was pronounced dead, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

No cause of death has been determined. A full autopsy will determine the man's identity and the exact manner of death at a later time.

No other information is known at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.