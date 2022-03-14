Police: Possible sexual assault involving Prior Lake HS students

Skip to main content
Social media posts alleging criminal sexual conduct sparked the investigation.

Online posts referencing a sexual assault involving Prior Lake students have sparked a police investigation.

The Savage Police Department said it is looking into the allegations of criminal sexual conduct between students at the high school. The department said the Prior Lake High School Administration notified police on March 3 about social media posts referencing the alleged sexual assault. 

But the department can't say much, noting: "Due to the nature of the crime and the age of the individuals involved, no other information will be shared."

It's unclear how many students may have been involved, their ages or the nature of the allegations. Bring Me The News has reached out to the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools district for more information. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers ( 1-800-222-8477, the P3 Tips Mobile App or at www.crimestoppersmn.org); or to call Sgt. Mike Schiltz of the Savage Police Department at 952-567-2011.

