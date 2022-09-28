Police investigate spate of car break-ins on south Lake Minnetonka shore

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department is investigating after multiple homeowners reported having the cars broken into overnight.

Early Tuesday, the department reported that cars in four different locations had been broken into. The cars were also rummaged through, with various items inside stolen.

The thieves targeted vehicles on the 5000 block of Howards Point Road in Excelsior, the 5700 and 5800 blocks of Brentridge Drive in Shorewood and the 27000 block of Noble Road in Shorewood.

And in an update posted just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, the department said it had also received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Interlachen Lane in Excelsior.

Of the cars that were targeted, some were unlocked. The department urged residents to lock their cars and not to keep valuable items in them.