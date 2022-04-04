Skip to main content
Police investigating threats of violence at North St. Paul school

There were two threats made on consecutive days last week.

Police in North St. Paul are investigating after threats were made against a local school on consecutive days.

A statement from North St. Paul police says it was told of a "threat of violence circulating among North High School students and families" on Wednesday, Mar. 30, although it notes threat didn't specifically refer to North High.

The following day, police received word of another "threat to commit violence at North High School." In this instance, the threat did refer to North High.

"The North St. Paul Police Department is actively working with North High School staff to assure that the utmost safety of all students is maintained and achieved moving forward," Sgt. Ray Rozales said.

"The North St. Paul Police Department treats all threats of violence seriously and will continue working diligently to investigate and identify all individuals responsible for these threats and hold them accountable."

Anyone with information about the threats is asked to contact police at 651-747-2533, or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477, or online.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

