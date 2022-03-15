Police investigating woman's killing near logistics warehouse in St. Paul

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a woman who was found dead near a logistics warehouse in St. Paul.

St. Paul Police Department posted a brief video from the scene on the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue, near Snelling and Como avenues, showing a fire truck, squad cars, and a group of people congregating outside an industrial facility.

The facility appears to be that of SBS Group, an international shipping and logistics company whose headquarters is at 1700 Wynne Ave.

No further details have been released regarding the woman's death or if her death is in any way connected to the business. Bring Me The News has reached out to the company for a statement, with more details expected to be released by St. Paul Police Department later on Tuesday.