December 28, 2021
Police launch criminal investigation into fire at Lake Minnetonka mansion
Two people were taken to the hospital.
Police have launched a criminal investigation into a fire at a home on Lake Minnetonka. 

The Orono Police Department at 11:40 p.m. on Monday responded to a report of a mental health issue at 2933 Westwood Road in Minnetonka Beach. It was reported the person had gas and candles.

It was also reported the fire alarms were going off and the house was on fire, police said. 

When officers arrived at the home, they found the second floor engulfed in flames and two people standing on the driveway. They were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries caused by the fire and smoke, police said.

No one was found inside the home but one of the residents said a dog was still inside. It was not located. 

The Orono Police Department is "treating the matter as criminal and it is under investigation."

The Long Lake Fire Department responded to the fire with the help of "many area" departments, police said. It took crews about four hours to put out the fire, WCCO said

According to a 2016 Artful Living sponsored story on the property, the home is a 6,320-square-foot Jyland-built home filled with "charm and character that can be found in European estates." It was built in 1998 and last sold for $3.2 million in 2007, Realtor.com says.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

