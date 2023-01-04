Police: Drivers stranded in St. Paul, residents advised to limit travel

Police in St. Paul are asking residents to limit their driving until road conditions improve as heavy snow has caused some to become stranded Wednesday, with snow plows trying to catch up.

Authorities said police, fire and EMS vehicles are finding other vehicles stuck and blocking roadways.

MN 511 shows the entire state's roads covered in snow and ice after freezing rain was covered by fresh snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police said the city's public works department is working on clearing side streets and reminding the public to "be patient."

A snow emergency has also been declared for the city that begins at 9 p.m.

The city said plow trucks were out Tuesday night doing what they could to clear streets. Side streets remained untouched as a snow emergency was not declared until Wednesday morning.