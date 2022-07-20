Police: Logan Roy found dead after being reported missing near Bemidji

Skip to main content
Police: Logan Roy found dead after being reported missing north of Bemidji

The 21-year-old's disappearance had sparked a public appeal.

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office

Logan A. Roy, the 21-year-old whose disappearance prompted a public appeal amid concern for his wellbeing, has been found dead.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Roy's body was found in Maple Ridge Township near Puposky about three-quarters of a mile from his home.

His body is undergoing an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Logan," Beltrami County Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton said.

Roy has been missing since leaving his home near Snowshoe Lane NW and Highway 89 in Maple Ridge Township just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities were told that Roy was possibly armed with a handgun, with his family saying one loaded gun was missing from their home and that Roy had sent text messages threatening self-harm, allegedly stating that he "would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life," the sheriff's office said.

The manner of his death has not yet been confirmed. 

