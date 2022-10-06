Skip to main content
Police looking for woman missing since car crash near lake

Jennie Marie Lahr

Police in central Minnesota have issued a public appeal to find a woman who has gone missing after crashing her car.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says Jennie Marie Lahr, 49, is believed to have been the driver in a crash on Tuesday near Lake Koronis.

"Lahr’s vehicle was found unoccupied and her current whereabouts are unknown," the sheriff's office has said.

She has also been reported missing by her family.

Anyone with information should call 320-235-1260.

