Police: Man and woman found dead inside Rochester home

An investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning.

Bring Me The News

A man and woman were found dead inside a Rochester home Thursday morning.

Rochester Police Department said the discovery was made around 11:45 a.m. at a house on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. 

Authorities add there was no known threat to the public.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. A test for carbon monoxide inside the home came back negative.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

