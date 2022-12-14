Skip to main content
Police: Man dressed as witch stole over $300K of jewelry at Mall of America

The man's car was identified as the same one leaving with the stolen items.

A man dressed in a witch's costume is accused of stealing more than $300,000 in jewelry from his own work at a kiosk inside the Mall of America on Halloween.

The primary suspect, identified as a 51-year-old man, is accused of burglarizing 1,079 items from Piercing Pagoda at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 31. The kiosk had closed "indefinitely" the day prior.

Police said after they checked in with a local pawn shop, they found the man pawned off five items taken from the burglary. The man's car was also identified and traced to him via surveillance footage.

According to a search warrant affidavit, the burglary was reported three days after it happened. The reporter said she hadn't worked there before, so she wasn't sure exactly what was taken. However, she noted how almost all of the cases were completely empty.

Video surveillance footage captured the incident take place in the west end of the mall, describing the suspect as "wearing a witch costume with a large hat." The suspect went into the kiosk space with an empty duffle bag and left with it full, according to court documents. The suspect can then be seen leaving with the bag in his car.

In all, the stolen items amounted to $316,813.63. 

Nearly a month-and-a-half later, police were told that the suspect's car had returned to the mall. His car was spotted parked illegally in a handicap space, according to the affidavit.

After speaking with police, the suspect claimed the car wasn't his and that it was purchased through an auction by someone for whom he didn't have contact information. Police learned the vehicle is registered through the Minnesota State Patrol.

The man denied being involved in the burglary, but stated he was aware of it.

Although five items were identified at pawn shops, the other 1,074 items have not been located at the time of publishing.

Charges are pending as of Wednesday.

