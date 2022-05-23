Police: Man in minivan approached kids, claimed he was former principal

Authorities in Benton County are trying to identify a man who allegedly approached children at a bus stop last week and falsely claimed to be a former school principal.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 18 in Watab Township, about 10 miles north of St. Cloud.

On Monday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said it's asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect or learning of any other similar incidents.

According to the sheriff's office, children at the bus stop said the unidentified man stopped at the bus stop in a white minivan around 8:30 a.m.

The children said he asked them where they attended school and said he had been principal at Rice Elementary School for 43 years. Investigators later spoke to school district officials and confirmed the man's claims were false.

The man is described as being about 60 to 70 years old, overweight, and with grey to white colored hair.

According to the sheriff's office, the man never threatened the children, nor attempted to have the children get into his vehicle.

The case is being investigated as suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301, www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.