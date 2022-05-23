Skip to main content
Police: Man in minivan approached children, claimed he was former principal

Police: Man in minivan approached children, claimed he was former principal

Investigators say children were approached by a man in a white minivan who falsely claimed he'd been a local school principal.

Unsplash

Investigators say children were approached by a man in a white minivan who falsely claimed he'd been a local school principal.

Authorities in Benton County are trying to identify a man who allegedly approached children at a bus stop last week and falsely claimed to be a former school principal. 

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 18 in Watab Township, about 10 miles north of St. Cloud. 

On Monday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said it's asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect or learning of any other similar incidents.

According to the sheriff's office, children at the bus stop said the unidentified man stopped at the bus stop in a white minivan around 8:30 a.m. 

The children said he asked them where they attended school and said he had been principal at Rice Elementary School for 43 years. Investigators later spoke to school district officials and confirmed the man's claims were false. 

The man is described as being about 60 to 70 years old, overweight, and with grey to white colored hair.

According to the sheriff's office, the man never threatened the children, nor attempted to have the children get into his vehicle. 

The case is being investigated as suspicious activity. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301, www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

Next Up

unsplash school bus
MN News

Police: Man in minivan approached kids, claimed he was former principal

Investigators say children were approached by a man in a white minivan who falsely claimed he'd been a local school principal.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 23

The latest from the state health department.

police tape, crime scene
WI News

Police: 2 people shot, 1 fatally over the weekend in La Crosse

Officers arrived to the scene and found one person suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Bear killed after it attacked couple in Wisconsin.
WI News

Wisconsin couple fight, kill bear that broke into their home

The incident happened last week in north-central Wisconsin.

Image from iOS (2)
MN Shopping

Urban Outfitters store in Uptown to close

A number of national chains have departed Uptown in recent years.

Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 6.41.22 AM
MN News

USS Minneapolis-St. Paul officially launched in Duluth ceremony

It's the first U.S. Navy ship to be commissioned in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-05-21 at 9.56.21 AM
MN News

North High principal Mauri Friestleben returning to finish year

The principal said Friday she had been fired from her role over her support of a student protest.

ambulance
MN News

One dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 169

The crash occurred on Highway 169 early Sunday morning.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally shot overnight in north Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m.

Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 8.30.08 AM
MN News

Campsites closed at Voyageurs National Park due to 'historic' water levels

All backcountry trails and campsites are closed, as well as many frontcountry sites.

state capitol Minnesota
MN News

Lawmakers reach agreement on tax cuts ahead of session's end

Lawmakers announced they had reached a deal on a tax bill Saturday ahead of the looming session deadline.

281699116_10226502238438986_800951410789352812_n
MN News

Victims of daytime drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale identified

The two men died after a hail of bullets struck a vehicle.

Related

Country Inn
MN News

Man who claimed to have child hostage arrested after standoff

The 29-year-old suspect falsely claimed to have a child hostage in the bathroom, authorities say.

MN News

'Armed and dangerous' suspect escapes standoff with police

This man should not be approached.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head, police say

None of the children were hurt.

ambulance
MN News

10 injured when minivans collide, overturn in west-central Minnesota

The incident occurred at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 29 in Kandiyohi County.

Screen Shot 2022-05-21 at 9.56.21 AM
MN News

Minneapolis North principal says she was fired, district says otherwise

“MPS requires schools to follow protocols in times like that and I did not,” Friestleben said.

police lights
MN News

Update: 'Electrical malfunction' caused lockdown at Chanhassen HS

"We have no reason to believe there was a threat to the school," the principal said.

watab township 9499 Voyageur Hwy, Rice, Minnesota - November 2018 crop
MN News

Body found on ice identified as 44-year-old woman

Someone had seen the body lying on the ice in a channel.

watab township 9499 Voyageur Hwy, Rice, Minnesota - November 2018 crop
MN News

Report of person lying on the ice leads to discovery of dead body

A 911 caller reported an individual lying on the ice in a channel Thursday morning.