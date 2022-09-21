Police: Man jumped on train, attacked engineer with knife near St. Cloud

An engineer jumped from a moving locomotive in central Minnesota Tuesday after a man jumped onto the trains and attacked him with a knife.

The incident unfolded on a BNSF train in Sauk Rapids, with police receiving a call at 8:18 a.m. and responding to the area of Benton Drive and 1st Avenue North.

An engineer on a BNSF rock train that had left St. Cloud said a man climbed on board armed with a knife and entered his cab.

The man proceeded to attack the engineer, who jumped off the train to escape.

The train then stopped at around Sartell, with the 42-year-old arrested and taken to Benton County Jail.

The engineer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at St. Cloud Hospital.