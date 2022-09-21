Police: Man jumped on train, attacked engineer with knife near St. Cloud

Skip to main content
Police: Man jumped on freight train, attacked engineer with knife near St. Cloud

Police: Man jumped on freight train, attacked engineer with knife near St. Cloud

The rock train had just left St. Cloud when the suspect jumped aboard.

Paul Sullivan, Flickr

The rock train had just left St. Cloud when the suspect jumped aboard.

An engineer jumped from a moving locomotive in central Minnesota Tuesday after a man jumped onto the trains and attacked him with a knife.

The incident unfolded on a BNSF train in Sauk Rapids, with police receiving a call at 8:18 a.m. and responding to the area of Benton Drive and 1st Avenue North.

An engineer on a BNSF rock train that had left St. Cloud said a man climbed on board armed with a knife and entered his cab.

The man proceeded to attack the engineer, who jumped off the train to escape.

The train then stopped at around Sartell, with the 42-year-old arrested and taken to Benton County Jail.

The engineer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at St. Cloud Hospital.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 12.46.46 PM
MN News

Charges: Ineligible man had guns, over 15,000 rounds of ammo

A search of the man's vehicle and house turned up multiple firearms.

Beret Leone
TV, Movies and The Arts

Reporter/anchor leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO

Beret Leone is saying goodbye to KTTC-TV.

LilahLongRochester
MN News

Missing Rochester girl is found safe

She had been reported missing after last being seen Monday.

ActivePoliceSceneRochesterSchool
MN News

Authorities investigating false active shooter reports at Minnesota schools

This is a developing story.

Thomas Lane
MN News

Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years for involvement in killing of George Floyd

Lane took a plea agreement earlier in the state case.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 2.42.14 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's smallest bat species under review for endangered status

Tricolored bats are declining rapidly.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 7.18.30 AM
MN Weather

Here are the largest hail reports to NWS Twin Cities Tuesday night

River Falls got hit by some massive hail Tuesday night.

15023280003_855bb1dcbe_k
MN News

Police: Man jumped on train, attacked engineer with knife near St. Cloud

The rock train had just left St. Cloud when the suspect jumped aboard.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis provides update on man's death following police call

The incident happened at a house in Northeast Minneapolis, with a witness saying the man had shot himself.

0
MN News

Spark ignites fire at produce farm near Park Rapids

The fire at Carter's Red Wagon Farm left three buildings a "total loss."

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 4.39.15 PM
MN Food & Drink

A mistake leads to new drinks from Duluth cidery, distillery

Wild State Cider and Vikre Distillery will be debuting their new beverages this week.

22-0914 Harmonia Rendered Views1024_1
MN Business

Developer buys downtown block, plans $400M residential buildings

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023.

Related

MN News

Man killed when train hits car stuck on tracks near St. Cloud

The crash happened southeast of St. Cloud around 2:45 a.m.

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 41, killed in crash with box truck on Hwy. 10 near St. Cloud

The deceased driver is from St. Cloud.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

St. Cloud man fires shot at police in hours-long standoff, surrenders

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 37, was arrested just before 4 p.m. Tuesday after he surrendered.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 7.45.25 PM
MN News

Four shot in alley near St. Cloud State campus

Police say an argument led to gunfire.

Harris Winfield Stearns Co St. CLoud robbery - 11.05.21
MN News

Man pistol whipped during afternoon robbery in St. Cloud, police say

The victim had been carrying $3,400 in cash, according to charges.

Clydesdale
MN News

Man dies after being run over by his Clydesdale in St. Cloud

The accident happened Sunday afternoon at the St. Cloud MAC.

ambulance
MN News

9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The girl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for care.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol investigating double-fatal crash near St. Cloud

The crash happened just east of St. Cloud on Tuesday afternoon.