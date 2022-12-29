Police: Man kills himself after firing shots at Brooklyn Park officer

Brooklyn Park Police Department claims a man fatally shot himself after firing shots at a police officer Wednesday evening.

The department says it was called to 8780 Maplebrook Pkwy. N. shortly before 9 p.m. due to shots being fired in the area. The first officer who responded was allegedly fired upon, with bullets striking their squad car.

The officer took cover before more officers arrived. A short time later, a 911 call came in reporting that the armed man had shot himself in a nearby driveway.

The man was found a short time later dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say, with a gun found next to his body.

Police later found a woman who reported being in an domestic incident with the deceased shortly before the shots were fired. She was unharmed.

Brooklyn Park PD says the officer involved was wearing a bodycam during the incident, which is now under "extensive investigation."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.