Police: Man may have tried to abduct 11-year-old girl in Rochester

Police in Rochester are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a child after school on Thursday.

At 4:02 p.m. on Feb. 24, Rochester Police Department received a call from a woman who said someone tried to abduct her 11-year-old daughter after she exited a school bus near 21st Street and 20th Street NW.

The woman told police that a man in a vehicle asked the girl if she wanted a ride home because of bad weather. The girl declined the offer, with the man allegedly then offering her candy.

He is described as an older white man with sandy-blonde hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black coat and driving a smaller SUV.

No further information has been provided.