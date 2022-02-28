SPPD: Man punched hotel worker, chased people with machete

Skip to main content
Police: Man punched St. Paul hotel worker, chased people with machete

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

A man armed with a machete terrorized passersby in downtown St. Paul Saturday night.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m., when officers were called to the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront hotel at 11 Kellogg Blvd. E, the St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News. A man was said to have punched a hotel employee, afterward fleeing the building with a machete.

According to police, the suspect then began "chasing people with the machete" outside the hotel.

Officers searched the area, speaking to several witnesses who said they'd spotted the machete-wielding man.

Police eventually found the suspect near Kellogg and St. Peter, about a block away from the InterContinental. He was arrested.

Police said there were no injuries aside from the hotel employee who'd been punched.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

