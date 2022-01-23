Police: Man shoots into crowd at funeral reception in Minneapolis

Two people are fighting for their lives after being gunned down following a funeral in Minneapolis Saturday.

According to Minneapolis police, following a funeral, about 100 people gathered for a reception on the 1000 block of North 43rd Avenue when the shooting occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Police say a "verbal altercation escalated to gunfire" during the gathering, with the gunman believed to have started the altercation and then fired into the crowd shortly after arriving at the gathering.

A man and woman were shot and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

"Minneapolis Police Investigators responded and started the process of determining who was involved and what exactly transpired. The nature of the relationship between the suspect and the attendees of the Repast is yet to be determined," MPD said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or file a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.