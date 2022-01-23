Skip to main content
Police: Man shoots into crowd at funeral reception in Minneapolis

Police: Man shoots into crowd at funeral reception in Minneapolis

The shooting happened at a reception following a funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Chad Davis, Flickr

The shooting happened at a reception following a funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Two people are fighting for their lives after being gunned down following a funeral in Minneapolis Saturday. 

According to Minneapolis police, following a funeral, about 100 people gathered for a reception on the 1000 block of North 43rd Avenue when the shooting occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. 

Police say a "verbal altercation escalated to gunfire" during the gathering, with the gunman believed to have started the altercation and then fired into the crowd shortly after arriving at the gathering. 

A man and woman were shot and transported to a hospital in critical condition. 

"Minneapolis Police Investigators responded and started the process of determining who was involved and what exactly transpired. The nature of the relationship between the suspect and the attendees of the Repast is yet to be determined," MPD said in a release. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or file a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Police: Man shoots into crowd at funeral reception in Minneapolis

The shooting happened at a reception following a funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Scott Quiner
MN News

MN COVID patient dies after being transferred to Texas amid ventilator lawsuit

Scott Quiner, of Buffalo, was 55 years old.

Screen Shot 2022-01-23 at 8.37.27 AM
MN Sports

Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo says 'F*** the Packers' after playoff win

The 49ers quarterback congratulated Robbie Gould in spectacular fashion.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

America dunks on Aaron Rodgers after loss to 49ers

The Packers quarterback was destroyed on social media on Saturday night.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Foligno's OT winner gives Wild fans a happy Hockey Day

A slow start gave way to the Wild's fifth win in the past six games.

snow
MN Weather

Winter weather advisory issued as Saturday snow arrives

Not huge totals expected, but any snow will likely impact travel.

Wilf
MN Vikings

Report: Ryan Poles is Vikings' 'top choice' for general manager

Poles was one of two finalists revealed on Friday.

Payton Willis
MN Gophers

Willis carries shorthanded Gophers to beat Rutgers

The senior scored a career-high 32 points to end a four-game losing streak.

MARCUS ALEXANDER STEICHEN
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man had sexual contact 'multiple times' with 12-year-old girl

Marcus Steichen, 21, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Charges: Mom killed infant son just weeks after getting him back from foster care

The 10-month-old died in her care in Brooklyn Park last April.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Arrests made following fentanyl bust in St. Cloud

Authorities searched two St. Cloud apartments Friday morning.

potatoes 2
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's 'frozen potato freeway' closure attracts plenty of comment

It was, let's face it, a very Minnesotan reason for a freeway closure.

Related

1200 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside funeral in Minneapolis

The funeral was for one of two people killed in the shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub in May.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Shooting Wednesday marks 7th homicide in 7 days in Minneapolis

The latest shooting happened just before noon Wednesday.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 15, arrested after fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

minneapolis police
MN News

Suspect injured in exchange of gunfire with police in north Minneapolis

The incident happened Thursday morning on the city's North Side.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis

It's the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Image from iOS
MN News

1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting, police chase in Hopkins

The suspect was arrested following a police pursuit Sunday afternoon.

minneapolis police
MN News

Police say officers were shot at in north Minneapolis

Officers were checking into a suspicious activity report when gunfire erupted.