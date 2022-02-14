Police: Man strangles father unconscious, tries to assault neighbors

An assault suspect was taken into custody after hours engaging with a SWAT unit from St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) following an alleged domestic assault.

The incident began with a 911 call at 9:36 p.m. reporting a man was holding a knife to his father's neck. The caller said the man had strangled his father unconscious, while also allegedly attempting to break into the neighbor's residence with intentions of assaulting them.

Officers responded to the apartment building on the 100 block of Manitoba Avenue where they met a 22-year-old man who was holding a large knife and told police to shoot him, according to SPPD.

Police obtained a warrant and called in the SWAT team, which was eventually able to use "chemical irritants" and "less lethal" weapons to arrest him. The 22-year-old was booked into the Ramsey County Jail around 3 a.m. Monday and is now facing domestic assault and threats of violence charges.

Police said two knives were found at the scene.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.