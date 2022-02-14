Skip to main content
Police: Man strangles father unconscious, tries to assault neighbors in St. Paul

Police: Man strangles father unconscious, tries to assault neighbors in St. Paul

The SWAT unit was called to the scene and eventually took the suspect into custody.

Unsplash

The SWAT unit was called to the scene and eventually took the suspect into custody.

An assault suspect was taken into custody after hours engaging with a SWAT unit from St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) following an alleged domestic assault. 

The incident began with a 911 call at 9:36 p.m. reporting a man was holding a knife to his father's neck. The caller said the man had strangled his father unconscious, while also allegedly attempting to break into the neighbor's residence with intentions of assaulting them. 

Officers responded to the apartment building on the 100 block of Manitoba Avenue where they met a 22-year-old man who was holding a large knife and told police to shoot him, according to SPPD. 

Police obtained a warrant and called in the SWAT team, which was eventually able to use "chemical irritants" and "less lethal" weapons to arrest him. The 22-year-old was booked into the Ramsey County Jail around 3 a.m. Monday and is now facing domestic assault and threats of violence charges. 

Police said two knives were found at the scene. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

Police: Man strangles father unconscious, tries to assault neighbors

The SWAT unit was called to the scene and eventually took the suspect into custody.

USATSI_17681632_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings' lesson from L.A.'s Super Bowl win: It takes everyone

The Rams put together a complete team in order to raise the Lombardi Trophy...how can the Vikings follow their path?

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Man shot while driving with wife and kids in St. Paul

The man reported hearing a loud noise before his window shattered.

crash I-35
MN News

Overnight snow leads to slick roads, several crashes Monday morning

A vehicle went off the road and flipped on I-35.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

New details released about fatal police incident near Eden Valley

The suspect was struck by the officer's gunfire, but died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the BCA.

Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence

The alleged incident occurred Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport.

USATSI_17679468_168397563_lowres (1)
MN Timberwolves

Ant erupts to help Wolves win shootout over Pacers

Edwards dropped 37 points to lead the Timberwolves to victory.

Austin Grosman
MN News

20-year-old fatally struck after wrong-way crash on I-35 is identified

The 20-year-old Mankato man allegedly ran into oncoming traffic after causing a wrong-way crash in Burnsville.

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 11.17.38 AM
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings' new brass solve the Kirk Cousins Rubik's cube?

Is Kevin O'Connell the next in line to try?

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Packers reportedly set to go 'all-in' for Aaron Rodgers in 2022

Is this "The Last-Last Dance" for the Packers quarterback?

Snowmobile tracks Any Arthur Flickr
MN News

71-year-old killed in western Wisconsin snowmobile crash

The crash occurred in St. Croix Falls Township Saturday morning.

Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Ed Orgeron shares a wild story about recruiting Adrian Peterson

The story shows why Peterson committed to Oklahoma over USC.

Related

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Man shot while driving with wife and kids in St. Paul

The man reported hearing a loud noise before his window shattered.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Police: Man dies after breaking window during domestic assault in St. Paul

The man's official cause of death will be ruled by a medical examiner.

St. Paul police
MN News

Birthday party shooting in St. Paul: 'Astonishing more people weren't injured'

Police say a "hostile crowd" tried to stop officers from getting to the victim.

st. paul homicide
MN News

Man in his 20s fatally shot in St. Paul home

This marks the sixth homicide in St. Paul this year.

park liquors st. paul
MN News

Liquor store employee shot twice while trying to stop shoplifter

No arrests have been made.

st paul robbery suspect
MN News

Police: St. Paul burglar stole gun, killed family's dog

The suspect also took silver bars valued at $7,600, authorities said.

max the golden retriever
MN News

St. Paul family heartbroken after burglar kills their dog

The suspect broke into the home, stole items and shot the dog.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul police arrive to 'disturbing scene,' find woman dead in home

An adult male was arrested in connection with her death.